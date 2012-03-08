UPDATE 2-Balfour Beatty eyes U.S. construction recovery

* 2011 pretax profit 334 mln stg vs 323 mln stg forecast

LONDON, MARCH 8 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty, Britain’s largest contractor, said it was seeing some signs of recovery in the U.S. construction market, after its consultancy, support services and infrastructure businesses boosted 2011 profit.

Balfour, which operates in some 80 countries and offers a range of infrastructure services, on Thursday said 2011 pretax profit grew 9 percent to 334 million pounds ($524.56 million) on group revenues 3 percent higher at 9.49 billion pounds.

The company said growth in professional services -- project management, design and planning -- and infrastructure helped offset weakness at its construction business, which saw profit drop 16 percent during the year.

“The construction market there in the U.S. is still tough but we’re seeing some signs of that picking up, though it’s unlikely that will filter through to our numbers this year,” chief executive Ian Tyler told Reuters.

“In 2012 we will continue to see difficult conditions in U.S. and UK construction but our profits will be underpinned by growth in the professional services, power and rail sectors and we also expect Australia, Canada and India to do well.”

The company, which makes a third of its revenues in the U.S., was expected to post an average 2011 pretax profit of 323 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

SLUGGISH RECOVERY

The global construction sector has been having a sluggish recovery from the financial crisis, held back by civil spending cuts and austerity measures, especially in Britain and the U.S.

Shaky economies are casting a cloud over builders while new orders and contract extensions tick over. Contractors are slashing costs to offset the sluggish growth and rising costs driven by soaring commodity prices.

Balfour said its existing cost-cutting plan delivered savings of 15 million pounds in 2011 and that it expects to make a further 50 million pounds of annual savings through a broader cost-saving scheme over the next three years.

Britain’s biggest construction company is looking to new markets to fuel growth. It agreed a joint venture with India’s Tata Projects last year in a bid to target opportunities in India and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Shares in Balfour, which have shed a quarter of their value in the last year, were up 3.58 percent 275 pence by 0954 GMT, valuing the group at around 1.9 billion pounds.

“The immediate trading outlook remains challenging but longer term opportunities in its chosen infrastructure markets are strong,” said Panmure analyst Andy Brown.

Earlier this week Ashtead, the second-biggest industrial equipment hire firm in the U.S., also said that the U.S. construction market was showing signs of improvement.

Balfour, which has recently won several tunnelling contracts on London’s Crossrail project, increased the full-year dividend by 9 percent to 13.8 pence said its order book was stable at 15.2 billion pounds.