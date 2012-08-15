UPDATE 2-Balfour Beatty says difficult to see UK pick-up

* H1 pretax profit 154 mln pounds, up 12 percent

* Order book of 15.0 bln pounds, vs 15.2 bln

* U.S. recovery in sight

* Shares up 2.1 percent

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty, Britain’s largest construction company, said it could not forecast when there would be a pick-up in its home market where its own order book was down 3 percent, outperforming a 10 percent fall across the industry.

Balfour Beatty also said on Wednesday its focus in recent months on winning contracts in industries such as transport and mining, particularly in emerging markets, meant it should meet its own full-year expectations.

The company, which operates in more than 80 countries and built the Aquatics Centre for the London Olympics, posted a 12 percent rise in underlying first-half pretax profit, lifted by a one-time gain from the sale of infrastructure investment assets.

“We do not anticipate any significant further reduction (in Britain) ... But in terms of recovery of volumes, it is difficult to see, in the very short term, where recovery is coming from,” deputy chief executive Andrew McNaughton said.

“The business is on track for where we expect it to be this year,” McNaughton told Reuters, adding that while the 52 million pound ($82 million) gain from the asset sales provided boost, overall trading was in line.

The global construction sector has struggled to recover from the financial crisis, weighed down by government spending cuts and recession, particularly in Britain and the United States.

Investec analyst Andrew Gibb said that without the asset sales, profit on a comparable basis was down 17 percent.

“There is nothing in this statement which compels us to alter our negative stance. Cash again is extremely weak and risks remain ahead, particularly in the UK,” he said in a note.

Balfour Beatty shares were up 2.1 percent at 200.6 pence at 0920 GMT, valuing the company at 2.0 billion pounds.

Its order book at the end of June was 15.0 billion pounds, helped by 5 billion pounds of new orders in the first half, and compared with 15.2 billion pounds a year earlier.

U.S. construction markets appeared to have reached a stable state, Balfour Beatty said, with meaningful recovery still 12-18 months away.

Underlying first-half pretax profit rose 12 percent to 154 million pounds on revenue up 6 percent to 5.5 billion pounds.

The interim dividend was raised 6 percent to 5.6 pence.