Balfour Beatty looks to sell Exeter airport stake - Sky News

May 28 (Reuters) - British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty has started looking for buyers for its 60 percent stake in Exeter International Airport, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The price of the stake sale, which is at an early stage, is still unclear, the report added.

The group warned last month that its 2013 profit would be significantly below its expectations, hit by worsening market conditions and poor operational performance at its UK construction arm.

The FTSE-250 company sold stakes in five private finance projects earlier this month, as its management team is speeding up a revamp of its asset portfolio, Sky News said on its website.

Balfour Beatty could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.