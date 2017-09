Oct 31 (Reuters) - Balkan Real Estate Sa

* 9M EBIT profit of 38,517 euros vs EBIT loss 114,000 year ago

* 9M net profit of 427,000 euros vs 18,509 euros year ago

* 9M debt of 16.6 million euros as of Sep. 30, 2014

* 9M net cash at 12,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/10F2EQH

