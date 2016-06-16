Market coupling key to Balkan power bourse liquidity, experts say

BUCHAREST, June 16 (Reuters) - Spot power exchanges launched in the Balkans this year must focus on integration to assure adequate liquidity and sustainability and help to establish reference pricing, market participants said on Thursday.

Industry players see the launch of the three Balkan power exchanges as an important first step for plans to attract foreign traders, integrate markets and draw investment to the region.

Bulgaria's IBEX has the highest liquidity of the three, with average traded volume at about 250 megawatt-hours (MWh) a month, while the Serbian SEEPEX and Croatian CROPEX see much less trade.

Market participants hope a market-coupling mechanism, a process that will move all daily cross-border trading to the bourses, will provide a much-needed liquidity boost and ease volatility.

"It would also lead to price convergence in the region and further convergence with Central and Eastern Europe," one energy trader told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry gathering in the Romanian capital.

IBEX Chief Executive Konstantin Konstantinov said the bourse is in talks about joining the markets of Romania and Greece, while Croatia's CROPEX aims to couple its market with Slovenia this year.

The Serbian SEEPEX exchange aims to join market-coupling initiatives such as 4M, or multi-regional coupling.

So-called 4M integrates the Czech, Hungarian, Romanian and Slovakian markets, while multi-regional coupling covers 19 European countries, accounting for about 85 percent of European power consumption.

Until that happens, power traders expect the Hungarian HUPEX to continue to set the reference rate for the region, above all for long-term contracts.

"If the markets go ahead with their plans, this will smooth prices. Hungarian prices will be less volatile and we will also have convergence with Central and Eastern Europe. But I would say it would take four to five years to have fully functional markets," another trader said.

CROPEX plans to launch intraday trading in the first quarter of 2017 while IBEX will follow suit the next quarter and may develop a gas market later in 2017, pending the resolution of regulatory issues.

But Dejan Stojcevski, SEEPEX chief executive, said plans for intraday trading at the Serbian exchange have been put on hold until liquidity improves. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Dale Hudson)