EBRD to help Balkan countries hit by floods with 500 mln euros

SARAJEVO, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will assist Bosnia, Croatia and Serbia with loans worth 500 million euro ($679.83 million) to help businesses after the worst flooding in over a century.

The EBRD said on Wednesday the loans will be extended to partner banks to boost long-term lending to local businesses and private borrowers under a new facility designed to provide additional financing after May’s devastating floods.

The multilateral lender has already signed two agreements totalling 50 million euros with UniCredit Bank to provide support to Serbia’s private sector.

A 40 million euro loan will be used for on-lending to privately owned small and medium-sized firms whose access to finance has been constrained since the flooding, while a 10 million euro mortgage loan will help finance private housing.

More than 65 people died in Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia after days of the heaviest rainfall since records began 120 years ago caused rivers to burst their banks and triggered hundreds of landslides.

The new facility - the Western Balkans and Croatia Finance Framework - will provide credit lines and equity, hybrid instruments and guarantees to local banks and non-banking financial institutions in Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia, the EBRD said.

The damage in Serbia and Bosnia is estimated at 2 billion euros apiece. The EBRD’s investment in the region in 2013 totalled 1.2 billion euros.