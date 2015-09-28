FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Balkan economies picking up pace, but migrants a worry - World Bank
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Balkan economies picking up pace, but migrants a worry - World Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Western Balkans region is expected to grow 1.8 percent this year and by an average 2.6 percent in 2016/2017, driven by a recovery in domestic demand, lower oil prices and increased demand from the European Union, the World Bank said on Monday.

But Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia need to push structural reforms to offset the impact of high public debt on their respective fiscal deficits and address a high ratio of bad loans, the bank said in a report.

It said the economies of the region may be additionally burdened by the influx of refugees and migrants, who due to stricter immigration policies and border controls among EU countries may end up staying longer in the Balkans. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.