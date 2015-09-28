UPDATE 1-Balkan economies picking up pace, but migrants a worry - World Bank

* Western Balkans to grow 1.8 pct in 2015 - World Bank

By Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Western Balkans region is expected to grow 1.8 percent this year and by an average 2.6 percent in 2016/2017 driven by a recovery in domestic demand, lower oil prices and increased demand from the European Union, the World Bank said on Monday.

The Bank revised up its growth forecast from a previous 1.3 percent for 2015 and from 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent in 2014 for the region, which comprises Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

“Private investment has become the main driver of growth,” the Bank said in its economic report, adding that an uptick in economic activity in the EU, which is the region’s main market, falling oil prices and the weakening of the euro and strengthening of the U.S. dollar have all fed into the region’s economies.

But it warned that the countries must push structural reforms to offset the impact of high public debt on fiscal deficits, which are at close to 4 percent on average, and address the high ratio of bad loans, which is at 16 percent of total loans on average.

The countries have managed to cushion the spillover of the recent Greek banking crisis through proactive financial sector regulations but need to keep finances stable in case of further deleveraging and tightening of global financing conditions, the Washington-based lender said.

It also warned of an additional burden on budgets from the influx of refugees and migrants, who due to stricter immigration policies and border controls among EU countries may end up staying longer in the Balkans. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson)