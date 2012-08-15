FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ball to shut two North American plants, take $30 mln charge
August 15, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Ball to shut two North American plants, take $30 mln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Packaging products maker Ball Corp said it will shut down two North American plants that make beverages cans, and expects to take a $30 million charge mainly in the third quarter.

Ball plans to stop production at its metal beverage packaging plants in Columbus, Ohio, and Gainesville, Florida, by the end of the fourth quarter.

The 235 employees from both plants can apply for open positions within Ball, the company said in a statement.

Ball said it is closing the plants to address the loss of standard 12-ounce beverage can volume and focus on specialty beverage can packaging.

Shares of Ball Corp, which has a market value of about $6.5 billion, have risen 4 percent in the last three months. They closed at $42.65 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

