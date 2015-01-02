FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ballard Power says to miss its 2014 revenue forecast
#Market News
January 2, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Ballard Power says to miss its 2014 revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canadian fuel-cell products maker Ballard Power Systems said it would miss its 2014 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast after it terminated two licensing deals.

Ballard said it would terminate two licensing agreements in China due to material breaches by Azure Hydrogen.

Beijing Azure Hydrogen Energy Science & Tech Corp is a China-based strategic partner of Ballard Power. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

