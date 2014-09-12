FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ballast Nedam says deal talks with H2 Equity Partners collapse
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2014 / 5:43 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ballast Nedam says deal talks with H2 Equity Partners collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ballast Nedam Nv :

* Letter of intent with H2 has not led to an agreement

* Sale of alternative fuel companies to Bencis has been completed

* Letter of intent with H2 Equity Partners for sale of Rademakers Gieterij B.V., TBS Soest B.V. and Recycling Maatschappij Feniks B.V. has not resulted in agreement

* Will pursue planned divestment of these companies with other parties

* Sale of CNG Net B.V., LNG24 B.V. and CNG Net Realisatie En Onderhoud B.V. to funds managed by Bencis Capital Partners has been completed

* Package of divestments represents a total selling price of about 26.5 mln euro, and generates profit of over 5 mln euro for co

* Number of jobs involved will not be affected by this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.