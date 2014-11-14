FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SPC IXAS Zuid-Oost reaches financial close for A9 motorway PPP project
November 14, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SPC IXAS Zuid-Oost reaches financial close for A9 motorway PPP project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ballast Nedam NV :

* Special purpose company IXAS Zuid-Oost B.V. reaches financial close for A9 motorway public-private-partnership project

* IXAS Zuid-Oost was created by Ballast Nedam, Fluor Corp , Heijmans Capital (joint venture of Heijmans and 3I Infrastructure PLC ) and 3I Infrastructure PLC

* Financing comprises debt and equity

* Short term debt of 140 million euros and half of long term debt of about 410 million euros are made available by BNG Bank, DZ Bank, ING, KBC, SMBC and Societe Generale

* European Investment Bank to provide other half of long term debt

* Equity investment to be made by four shareholders of IXAS Zuid-Oost with equal share

* A9 motorway project total nominal value is about 700 million euros, including 20-year management and maintenance period

* Ballast Nedam, Fluor and Heijmans to participate in construction and operation phase with equal share of one third each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

