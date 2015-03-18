FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ballast Nedam scraps forecast, delays results after cost overruns
#Hot Stocks
March 18, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ballast Nedam scraps forecast, delays results after cost overruns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Shares down 16 percent

* Results postponed to April 24

* Forecast of 2014 op loss of 35-45 mln euros scrapped (Adds shares, details, analyst quote)

AMSTERDAM, March 18 (Reuters) - Dutch builder Ballast Nedam on Wednesday scrapped its 2014 forecast and postponed annual results after cost overruns, sending its shares down more than 20 percent.

The company said it was discussing changes to its financing arrangements with bankers as cost overruns at two projects pointed to an end-2014 solvency ratio markedly lower than the 10 percent it had forecast.

Shares in the company were down 16 percent at 0836 GMT.

Ballast Nedam had forecast a 2014 operating loss of 35 million euros to 45 million euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
