UPDATE 3-New results delay undermines Ballast Nedam shares

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch builder Ballast Nedam postponed its 2014 results for a second time on Friday because it had not concluded talks on refinancing, sending its shares sharply lower.

The builder was originally due to report its earnings in March, but postponed them for a month after cost overruns at two major projects forced it to return to its creditors to seek fresh funds.

The company said it expected to publish its final results as soon as it could “provide clarity” on its financial arrangements, but did not set a date for releasing the figures. A spokeswoman said the company could provide no further details at this stage.

The company’s shares were 6.67 percent lower at 2.54 euros at 1000 GMT. They have lost a third of their value this year and the company’s market capitalisation is only around 50 million euros ($54 million) .

Many Dutch engineering and construction firms have been hit by cost overruns as a scarcity of work after the financial crisis prompted them to bid low for contracts.

The company said last month it needed renewed financing from creditors after two road building projects ran over budget, meaning its solvency ratio would come in far lower than expected at the end of the year.

It is seeking rebates from Dutch public works authorities to cover at least some of the extra costs as well as fresh financing from banks. Analysts estimated the overruns in the tens of millions of euros.

The company previously gave guidance for losses of up to 45 million euros ($48.6 million) for the full year but has since scrapped that guidance.

It had debts of 59 million euros at the end of 2013, up from 20 million euros the year before after making a 41 million euro loss, according to its 2013 annual report. The company had around 3400 employees at the end of 2013.

It has since sold large stakes in several public private partnerships, raising at least 17 million euros, as well as its offshore division, worth an estimated 50 million euros, and a recycling division.

“They’ve sold everything it’s easy to sell,” said ABN Amro analyst Philip Ngotho.

“I don’t see a further capital injection from shareholders. The alternative would be to reach a settlement with the public works authorities. The longer it takes the less likely it is.” ($1 = 0.9255 euros) ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Keith Weir)