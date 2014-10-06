FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ballast Nedam expects 2014 results to deteriorate due to ongoing cost overruns
October 6, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ballast Nedam expects 2014 results to deteriorate due to ongoing cost overruns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ballast Nedam NV

* Expects results for 2014 to deteriorate as a result of ongoing cost overruns on public-private partnership project A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein

* Due to its 40% share in A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein Project, it would have to take losses of EUR87 million

* As a result of ballast nedam’s 40% share, this would increase company’s losses from EUR87 million to approximately EUR100 million

* Expects that cost overruns will increase further in final quarter

* As long as there is uncertainty regarding processing of claims submitted by a-lanes A15, Ballast Nedam is unable to indicate precise amount of losses after settlement of claims

* Expects to continue to honour its agreements with banks regarding covenants and credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

