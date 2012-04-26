UPDATE 1-Bally Technologies beats Street estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.67 vs est $0.66

* Q3 revenue rises 20 pct to $228.6 mln vs est $223.6 mln

* Sees 2012 EPS $2.37-$2.45 vs est $2.41

April 26 (Reuters) - Slot machine maker Bally Technologies Inc’s quarterly results beat market estimates on increased revenue from its gaming operations, and the company raised the low end of its full-year earnings range.

Bally, which competes with bigger rivals like International Game Technology and WMS Industries Inc, now expects to earn $2.37-$2.45 per share, compared with its prior outlook of $2.25-2.45 per share for fiscal 2012.

Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of $2.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bally’s operating profit for the third quarter rose to $50.2 million, or 67 cents per share, from $37.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $228.6 million, helped by a 16 percent increase in gaming operations revenue.

Analysts had expected earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $223.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $47.63 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.