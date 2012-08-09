FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slot machine maker Bally Technologies 4th-qtr beats Street
August 9, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

Slot machine maker Bally Technologies 4th-qtr beats Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share at $0.78 vs est $0.77

* Fourth-quarter revenue at $245.8 mln vs est $244 mln

* Sees 2013 earnings per share at $2.95 to $3.30 vs est $3.11

* Shares up 3 percent after the bell

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Slot machine maker Bally Technologies Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on strong growth in its gaming equipment segment.

Fourth-quarter profit rose to $26.5 million, or 61 cents per share, from $25.5 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share, 1 cent above analysts’ average estimate.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $245.8 million, slightly above Wall Street estimates of $244.0 million. Gaming equipment revenues jumped 33 percent to $97 million.

The company, whose peers include International Game Technology and WMS Industries Inc, expects per-share earnings of $2.95 to $3.30 for the new fiscal year.

Analysts on average were looking for earnings of $3.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bally shares were up 3 percent after the bell. They had closed at $41.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

