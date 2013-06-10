FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baloise cuts 400 jobs in Germany in drive to cut spending
June 10, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

Baloise cuts 400 jobs in Germany in drive to cut spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - Baloise said it will cut 400 German jobs over the next four years as part of 40 million euros ($52.88 million) in spending cuts.

The Basel-based insurer will shut offices in Bremen and Nuremberg in three years, and pool resources at sites in Hamburg and Bad Homburg, the company said on Monday.

“With these optimisation measures, we are making our German insurance business fit for the future and are emphasising the strategic importance of Germany as a core market,” Baloise Chief Executive Martin Strobel said in a statement.

Baloise, which expects the cuts to help profits from the current year, said it targets a lower combined ratio of between 93 and 96 percent by doing so. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

