Greek debt writedowns almost wipe out Baloise profit
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 6 years

Greek debt writedowns almost wipe out Baloise profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - Europe’s debt crisis eroded most of Baloise’s profit last year and the Swiss insurer struck a cautious outlook, saying it expects volatile financial markets and an uncertain economic and interest rate development in the coming years.

Profit for 2011 tumbled to 61.3 million Swiss francs from 437 million francs in 2010.

The Basel-based insurer had warned in November its profit for the year would sink be due to writedowns on its Greek bond holdings, low interest rates and impairments of shares.

The gross impairment loss on its portfolio of Greek government bonds was 129.7 million Swiss francs in 2011, Baloise said. The insurer sold its remaining Greek debt holdings at the end of February. It has also sold its Portuguese government bonds.

Yet its core business fared better: The combined ratio, which measures underwriting profitability, reached 95.5 percent, compared with 95.2 percent in 2010.

The solvency ratio, a measure of assets over liabilities that indicates capital strength, was above 203 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Catherine Bosley)

