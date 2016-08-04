FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGX seeks support from Baltic shareholders for bid
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
August 4, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

SGX seeks support from Baltic shareholders for bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said it planned to offer 77.6 million pounds ($103 million) to buy London's Baltic Exchange and was seeking support from Baltic's shareholders for the deal.

In a statement on Thursday, SGX said it would seek support from the Baltic's shareholders to acquire the Baltic's share capital for 160.41 pounds in cash per Baltic share, representing a total consideration of 77.6 million pounds.

The statement came a day after Reuters cited sources as saying SGX was preparing a formal offer for the Baltic following months of discussions that culminated in exclusive talks between both parties. Reuters had reported a price of $100 million.

"SGX again states that there is no assurance that the exclusivity agreement signed on 25 May 2016 will lead to any definitive agreement(s) or completion of the Potential Transaction," SGX said in the statement.

$1 = 0.7510 pounds Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Mark Potter

