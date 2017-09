Nov 3 (Reuters) - Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Applied to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) to have its 1 mln series H shares, 0.5 mln series I shares, 25.8 mln series J shares, 9.5 series K shares and 1.7 mln series L shares, admitted to trading on the NewConnect market

