Baltic sea index up, panamax rates rise 4.9 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose for a 10th straight session on Tuesday on higher rates for smaller vessels. The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, rose 26 points or 2.39 percent to 1,116 points. The Baltic's panamax index rose 4.9 percent, with average daily earnings increasing to $13,008, the highest for the year. However, analysts remained skeptical on the near-term future of the vessels. "Another strong up move in the panamax segment, with the Atlantic market the driving force. However, we note dwindling fixture activity likely to slow the gains in coming days," RS Platou Markets analysts said in a research note. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $8,617 and $11,162, respectively. Panamax and supramax spot rates were driven largely by an increase in coal and grain fixtures, Wells Fargo senior analyst Michael Webber said in a note. "Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, and Colombia all posted increased coal fixtures last week ... while South American grain fixtures increased by 47 percent week-on-week," Webber said. The Baltic's capesize index fell by 0.2 percent to 1,521 points. RS Platou Markets analysts maintained their view of a gradual recovery in capesize rates over the current quarter, however, as renewed momentum in global steel production is expected to bodes well for iron ore import demand in days ahead. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down about 76 percent so far this year. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 36 percent this year. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by Jane Baird)