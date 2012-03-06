Baltic sea index rises on higher grain demand

By Naveen Arul March 6 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities rose on Tuesday for the ninth straight day, as higher demands for grains pushed smaller dry bulk segments. The main index that reflects the daily freight market rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels rose 5 points or 0.64 percent to 787 points. "The Asian markets have showed a firm interest for certain grain commodities, in particular that of rice, supporting somewhat the demand for the smaller dry bulk size groups," George Lazaridis at Greek broker Intermodal said. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $6,793 and $8,241, respectively. The Baltic's panamax index fell 0.23 percent, with average daily earnings down $19 at $6,843. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains. Lazaridis said he expects falling demand for thermal coal to continue for most of the year due to the decline in demand from Europe. However, increased demand from developing countries like India and Turkey could possibly end up boosting overall tonne-mile trade. "The Pacific Panamax segment, which has almost doubled in the past month, is likely to come under pressure as massively lagging freight rates in the Atlantic forces owners to look for cargoes in the East rather than to take a trip back to the oversupplied Atlantic basin," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said. Growing ship supply is outpacing commodity demand and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months. The Baltic's capesize index fell by 0.46 percent, the average daily earnings were down at $5,853. Capesizes typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal. Spot iron ore prices stabilized on Tuesday after recent gains as buyers took a cautious stance with China's steel demand unlikely to grow strongly as Beijing reins in economic growth. Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser is down about 55 percent this year. (With additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by Keiron Henderson)