Baltic sea index up further, panamax support

By Koustav Samanta March 7 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Wednesday for a tenth straight day, pushed up by panamax rates and supported by smaller dry bulk segments. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, rose 11 points or 1.4 percent to 798 points. "The panamax segment seems to have reversed course with rates in the Atlantic rebounding on increasing grain enquiries and those in Pacific seeing rate reversal," RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor said. However, George Bassakos of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said "Chinese iron ore and steel stockpiles remain at historically high levels - real concern for dry bulk shipping." Growing ship supply is outpacing commodity demand and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 54 percent this year. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $6,922 and $8,466, respectively. The Baltic's panamax index rose 0.7 percent, with average daily earnings up at $6,892 boosted by increase in grain shipments. Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped 48 percent this year. The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.07 percent to 1515 points as concerns of diminishing iron ore imports by top consumer China continued to weigh on sentiments. "China's mining trade association expects imports of iron ore could drop by as much as 14 percent for 2012, as the country ramps up domestic production, a move which will not come as good news for capesize bulkers, witnessing record fleet growth," Greek broker Intermodal said. Analyst Kapoor said he sees any recovery in Indian ore exports to be negative for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal. Spot iron ore prices were subdued on Wednesday as Chinese buyers sought lower-grade, cheaper cargoes given the murky outlook for steel demand. Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)