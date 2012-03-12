FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltic sea index rises more on higher panamax rates
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 12, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 6 years ago

Baltic sea index rises more on higher panamax rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Koustav Samanta	
    March 12 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose for the thirteenth day on Monday, as a spurt
in coal and grain shipments pushed up panamax vessel rates.	
    The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilizer, rose 13 points or 1.58 percent to 837 points.	
    "In the near term, dry bulk freight rates are expected to
rebound after the Chinese industrial sector restarts post the
New Year holidays, which would lead to an increase in seaborne
trade and increased demand for vessels," ICICI Securities
analyst Bharat Chhoda said.	
    "Over the longer term, freight rates are expected to remain
weak due to the high level of Chinese iron ore inventory and 
significantly high fleet addition over the next two years."	
    The Baltic's panamax index rose 2.59 percent, with
average daily earnings up at $7,309.	
    "Panamax activity saw a boost from more coal and grain
cargoes in both the Atlantic and Pacific," Natasha Boyden of
Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note. 	
    Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped about 44
percent so far this year.	
    Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
sometime now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains
in the coming months.	
    The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 52 percent this year.	
    Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $7,258 and $9,223, respectively.     	
    The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.47 percent to
1496 points as supply kept overwhelming demand.	
    "Capesize spot rates are still well below operating costs,
falling 4 percent last week to $3,414 per vessel/day," Boyden
added.	
     Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down at $5,718, a drop of 79 percent this year.	
    Spot iron ore prices in China, the world's biggest market,
edged up on Monday amid signs that steel demand is starting to
pick up, but investors remained cautious. 	
    "We see destocking of iron ore inventories combined with
higher construction activity in China in spring months as a
positive development for dry bulk," Arctic Securities analyst
Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note.	
    "Chinese iron ores stock piles have slowly declined after
peaking at over 100m tons in early-2012."  	
    Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore, editing by
William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.