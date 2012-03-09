Baltic index up for 12th day, smaller vessels firm

By Naveen Arul March 9 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, climbed on Friday for the twelfth consecutive day, as higher rates for smaller vessels countered weakness in capesizes. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser climbed 12 points to 824 points, highs last seen in January. "The headline figure of 3.2 percent for Chinese inflation in Feb. 12 released yesterday could indicate that there is more room for increasing stimulus - positively impacting the dry bulk market," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note. The freight index has risen 7 percent or 53 points this week, mainly driven by increasing rates for smaller vessels. However, the main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, is down about 53 percent this year. Dry bulk freight rates are being pressured by growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand. The Baltic's panamax index gained 16 points or 1.83 percent to 889 points, with average daily earnings rising to $7,129. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $7,106 and $9,035, respectively. The Baltic exchange's capesize index fell 0.2 percent to 1,503 points as demand of iron ore, a raw material for steel, remains soft from top consumer China. "Demand for steel has been muted so far in the year, prompting both traders and steel mills to maintain a cautious stance - with destocking being the trend," Stavseth said. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, dipped to $5,786. "Declining congestion levels across China and loading ports in Brazil and Australia are also weighing heavily with no concrete signs yet of owners looking to lay up vessels to restore the imbalance between demand and supply," said RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)