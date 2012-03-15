Baltic index rises as smaller vessels firm

March 15 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose on Thursday as rates for smaller vessels offset weakness in the capesize market.

The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, rose 11 points or 1.29 percent to 866 points.

The Baltic’s capesize index fell 0.27 percent to 1,475 points as uncertainties over steel demand from top consumer China and news of the closure of a main port in Australia weighed on sentiment.

“Capesize rates continued to be under pressure as spot fixture activity remained muted,” RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor said.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, dropped to $5,474. Earnings were down 80 percent this year.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

Australia’s Port Hedland, one of the world’s largest export terminals for iron ore, was shutting down iron ore export operations ahead of Cyclone Lua, forecast to become a category 4 storm.

The Baltic’s panamax index climbed 16 points to 957 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes up at $7,664, as rates were supported by grain season in the Atlantic basin.

Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped 42 percent this year.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, is down 50 percent this year.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $7,578 and $9,802, respectively.

“BDI gains in the past month have been largely led by a strong rebound in the supramax rates,” Kapoor said. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore) (Editing by Jason Neely)