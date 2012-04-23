FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Active smaller vessels lift Baltic sea index
April 23, 2012

Active smaller vessels lift Baltic sea index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By NR Sethuraman	
    April 23 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities
rose for a ninth straight session on Monday, as higher activity
propped up rates for smaller vessels. 	
    The overall index, that reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels rose 23 points or 2.16 percent to 1,090
points.	
    "We have a surge in activities for the smaller ship segment,
leaving the capesizes alone out of any benefit as they still
have a lot of issues with iron ore stockpiles in China and 
demand for stainless steel," said George Lazaridis of Intermodal
Shipbrokers Co, Greece.	
    The Baltic's panamax index rose 4.37 percent, with
average daily earnings up at $12,402, highs not seen since early
January.	
    Lazaridis said panamax rates have got good momentum for the
time being.	
    Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $8,540 and $10,920, respectively.     	
    The supramax and handysize vessels were doing well,
Lazaridis said.	
    "As soon as the activity (grain, coal and nickel ore)
started to increase after the holidays, it tightened the tonnage
list a lot more, leaving the shipowners to push for better
rates."	
    The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.59 percent to
1,524 points due to fading iron ore and stainless steel demand
in China.	
    The capesize segment stayed pressured by muted spot activity
and charterers pulling out of the market in both the Pacific and
Atlantic basins, RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said
in a note.	
    Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down about 76 percent this year.	
    Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains
in the coming months.	
    The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 37 percent this year.	
	
 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Jason
Neely)

