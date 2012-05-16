FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltic sea index recovers as capesize activity rises
May 16, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

Baltic sea index recovers as capesize activity rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Wednesday after a five-day losing streak as
activity for large capesize vessels picked up.	
    The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose seven points or 0.62 percentage to 1,137
points.	
    The Baltic's capesize index was up 19 points to
1,632 points.	
    Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $328 at $8,921.	
    "We note a rise in Capesize spot fixture activity in both
the Atlantic and Pacific basin likely to push rates higher from
current levels," RS Platou Markets analysts said in a report.	
    Most of the positive support is coming from the improving
Atlantic basin, Greek broker Intermodal said in a weekly report.	
    The Baltic's panamax index fell 1.33 percent, with
average daily earnings down $130 at $10,101.	
    Panamax spot rates have been falling on a drop in seasonal
South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of
vessels.	
    "Activities from the east coast of South America continues
to be slow, while both basin charters seem to be taking a
wait-and-see attitude expecting further drops to be witnessed
over the next couple of days," Intermodal said.	
    "Tonnage list have swollen considerably in the Pacific
leaving little hope for any improvement to be seen by Friday."	
    The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 35 percent this year.	
	
 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Barker)

