Baltic index slides, freight business slow

May 30 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell on Wednesday as the market continued to struggle with slower cargo trade and mounting fleet growth. The overall index fell 3.65 percent or 36 points to 950 points. The index fell for the seventh straight day and has declined over 45 percent this year. The outlook for dry bulk rates has been grim because ship supply has outpaced demand to ship commodities. "Things are expected to get even worse over the coming days as the slack demand continues," George Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said. The Baltic's panamax index fell 3.87 percent to 969 points due to lower fixture activity in both the Atlantic and Pacific basins. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $7,723, lows not seen since mid March. "Panamaxes took a considerable pounding this week, as a lack of demand left both basins heavily oversupplied. There is a fairly bearish sentiment amongst owners now as there is little sign of improvement" Lazaridis said. The Baltic's capesize index fell 2.54 percent with average daily earnings falling to $5,292 -- its lowest in two months. Capesizes typically haul 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal. "We do note marginally higher fixture activity for capesizes in both the Atlantic and Pacific basin but not enough to lend support to free falling rates," RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor said. Analysts do not expect the rates to improve in the near term as demands for both iron ore and coal looks bleak. Uncertainty over prospects for the world economy could also potentially hurt demand for raw materials. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Alison Birrane)