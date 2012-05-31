FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltic index slumps to two-month low, outlook grim
#Industrials
May 31, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Baltic index slumps to two-month low, outlook grim

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Soma Das	
    May 31 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell
to a more than two-month low on Thursday as a slump in cargo
business and a mounting glut of vessels battered sentiment.	
    The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, fell 27 points or 2.84 percent to 923 points.	
    "We see little support in the near-term and would expect
rates to remain at depressed levels - although downside from
here is pretty limited," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai
Stavseth said.	
    The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.71 percent, with
average daily earnings sliding to $5,036. Capesizes typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.	
    "(Capesize rates are) heading towards all-time lows again,
as worldwide spot demand shrinks on a series of negative
developments in fundamentals," said broker firm Fearnleys in its
weekly report.	
    "With China now failing to deliver as far as raw materials
imports are concerned, combined with a steady flow of new
tonnage ex yard, sentiment is gloomy and the situation cannot be
described as anything but dramatic."	
    Steel prices in top consumer China posted their steepest
monthly fall in eight months in May after losses fuelled by
worries over its weak demand sent iron ore to its worst showing
since October. 	
    Shipments of iron ore, raw material for steel, account for
around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and
brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry
freight. 	
    "Australian iron ore majors were seen fixing vessels on
Australia-China trade at spot rates lower than last done but
overall activity remains muted," RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul
Kapoor pointed out.  	
    The Baltic's panamax index fell 4.75 percent.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport
60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $7,348
a day.   	
    "Panamax activity continues to stay depressed with fewer
cargoes to support the oversupplied tonnage lists," Kapoor said.	
    Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
also down at $9,344 and $10,813 , respectively.	
    The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a
supply glut and glum economic outlook, including concerns over
Chinese demand for raw materials.  	
    To prevent a further slowdown, China announced a series of
policy steps in recent months, including allowing banks to set
aside less money as reserves and fast tracking approval for
infrastructure projects.  	
    Hopes are rising Beijing could unleash a massive stimulus
budget, but top policy advisers said the country does not need
one since aggressive spending now could do longer-term harm.
 	
    The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has fallen
nearly 47 percent since the start of the year.    	
	
 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
