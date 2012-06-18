FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

Smaller vessels prop up Baltic sea index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose
on Monday for a seventh straight day as higher rates for smaller
vessels countered inactivity in the larger capesize segment.
    The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
climbed 14 points to 938 points.   
    The Baltic's panamax index gained 16 points or 1.5
percent to 1,081 points, with average daily earnings rising to
$8,592. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains.
    Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $9,755 and $11,339, respectively.
    The Baltic exchange's capesize index dropped 10
points to 1,138 points on muted demand of iron ore, reflecting
concerns that slowing demand may curb steel production in top
consumer China. 
    Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for
around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
    Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
at $3,377, lows not seen since May 2008.
    Dry bulk freight rates are being pressured by growing ship
supply, which is outpacing commodity demand.
    "Although dry bulk shipping demand is expected to remain
firm for the foreseeable future, we also believe the dry bulk
shipping market is likely to remain challenging over the next 12
months given the significant number of new projected dry bulk
carrier shipyard deliveries," Jefferies analyst Douglas Mavrinac
said in a note.
    The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, is down about 46 percent this year.

 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)

