Baltic freight index up, rates up for W.Australia, China

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which is used to track rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Thursday for the fourth straight day, due to a sharp increase in capesize rates.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, was up about 4.6 percent or 33 points, to 755 points.

The Baltic’s capesize index jumped 110 points, to 1,531 points on Thursday, a gain of about 7.7 percent.

The average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, gained about 18 percent to reach $6,973.

“Finally (capesize) activity and rates picked up pretty good, as rates for west Australia to China improved,” ship broker Fearnleys said in its weekly note.

Shipments of raw material iron ore, used in steel-making, account for about a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

Iron ore prices rebounded from their lowest level in almost three years earlier this month after Beijing’s approval of more than $150 billion in projects to build highways, ports and airport runways boosted the outlook for steel demand.

Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China rose as sellers try to unload cargoes at better prices after many suffered losses during a market rout over the past two months.

The Baltic Exchange’s panamax index remained unchanged at 468 points. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000-tonne cargoes of coal or grains, has fallen almost 72 percent this year.

It was another week with softening rates in the Atlantic, Fearnleys said.

The average daily earnings for supramax ships rose $44 to $8,884, while those for handysize ships gained $34 to $7,019.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, has fallen about 57 percent this year. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)