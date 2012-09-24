FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Falls in capesize, panamax rates drag on Baltic index
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 24, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Falls in capesize, panamax rates drag on Baltic index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Monday  as rates for panamax and capesize
vessels dropped.
    The overall index, which reflects daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, fell 0.26 percent to 772 points.
    The panamax index fell 1.28 percent to 461 points,
with average daily earnings down $45 to $3,674. Panamaxes
typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargos of coal or
grains.
    The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.38 percent to
1,578 points.
    Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $45 to $7,619.
    Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China fell on Monday,
reflecting limited interest among steel mills in restocking the
raw material ahead of next week's public holiday, given the
uncertain outlook for steel demand. 
    Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight. 
    Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $20 at
$7,067 while those of supramax ships were down $1 at $8,858. 

 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Catherine
Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.