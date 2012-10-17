Baltic index up on high capesize rates

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Wednesday as rates for large capesize vessels strengthened.

The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 1.83 percent to 999 points.

The Baltic’s capesize index rose 2.81 percent to 2,162 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $698 at $13,663.

Capesize rates were driven by high activity on the Australia-China iron ore trade, RS Platou Markets said in a note.

Rio Tinto and Vale were actively chartering out of Brazil, RS Platou said.

“Brazil’s exports in September were the highest so far this year and suggest that a lengthening of trading distances is underpinning the revival of capesize rates.”

Spot iron ore prices stabilised on Wednesday, as steel mills in top buyer China slowed purchases of the raw material amid a weak outlook for demand.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

The panamax index rose remained flat at 904 points, with average daily earnings up $1 at $7,214.

Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000-tonne cargoes of coal or grain.

Demand for coal fixtures in Pacific and revival in soybean exports in the Atlantic basin drove panamax rates, Greek ship broker Intermodal said in a note.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $4 at $6,526, while those of supramax ships were down $92 at $7,797. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Jason Neely)