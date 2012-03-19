Smaller vessels push Baltic index to two-month high

March 19 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index - which tracks rates to ship dry commodities - rose on Monday, helped by higher rates for supramax and panamax vessels.

The overall index that reflects the daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels rose 5 points or 0.57 percent to 879 points, its highest in two months.

The Baltic’s panamax index rose 1.96 percent, with average daily earnings for panamaxes up at $7,927.

“Panamaxes are still seeing rates climb on the back of an active Pacific and a much improved Atlantic basin,” George Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said.

However, earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped 39 percent this year.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $7,781 and $10,072, respectively.

“On top of grain season in the Atlantic, supramax rates are benefiting from strong activity in the Pacific for coal, iron ore out of India, and nickel ore,” Natasha Boyden of Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note.

Average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $204 at $5,188, pressured by cautious outlook for Chinese demand.

Construction activity in top-consumer China is resuming after winter, but without big projects in the pipeline, demand may not spike enough to greatly boost demand for steel and steel’s raw material, iron ore.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

“A minor surge in iron ore exports out of India, which displaces capesize demand because it is primarily a supramax trade, and still constrained volumes in the other major exporting hubs of Brazil and Australia, continued to weigh on demand for the bigger ships,” RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Mørkedal said.

“Combined with reports of Chinese buyers being lured by relatively cheaper low grade Indian iron ore, flattish steel prices and continued pressure on steel margins, the outlook for Capesizes remains negative near term.”

However, capesize activity is expected to improve in the Atlantic as a cyclone that disrupted shipping operations at Australia’s Port Hedland, the region’s largest iron ore terminal, weakened as it moved inland on Sunday.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, grain, coal and fertilisers, is down more than 49 percent this year. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)