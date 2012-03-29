Baltic index up on Atlantic activity, capesizes firm

March 29 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose further on Thursday as rates for large capesize vessels stayed firm on strength in iron ore activity in the Atlantic basin.

The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, rose 8 points or 0.87 percent to 930 points.

“Most of the rise has been in the rates in the Atlantic, particularly, the Brazil-China rates,” said Peter Norfolk, research director at freight broker FIS.

The Baltic’s capesize index climbed for a second straight day, rising 1.84 percent to 1,386 points helped by higher demand for iron ore from top consumer China.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

“Iron ore spot prices have been pushing up lately, suggesting a bit more demand for iron ore imports in the far east, with Chinese buying being more active,” Norfolk said.

Iron ore prices continued rising to their highest in more than five months, as miners bet on strong steel production in China.

Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes, saw average daily earnings up at $4,940.

The Baltic’s panamax index rose 0.38 percent, with daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, down at $8,348.

The main index, based on daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels is down 46 percent this year. (Editing by James Jukwey)