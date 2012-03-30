Baltic sea index rises on higher capesize rates

By Soma Das March 30 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Friday as rates for large capesize vessels climbed for a fourth straight day on higher iron ore activity. The main index, which reflects the daily freight market rates of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 4 points, or 0.43 percent, to 934 points. The Baltic's capesize index climbed 26 points or 1.88 percent to 1,412 points, its highest since March 20, on expectations of higher iron ore demand from top consumer China. "We believe capesize rates have bottomed out and expect a gradual rebound in rates," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said. The average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $248 to $5,188. Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes. Morkedal expected a gradual recovery in capesize rates, given the fact that Chinese iron ore inventories have peaked and are on a downward trajectory driven by an uptick in steel demand. "While rates are set to rebound, they need to reach much higher levels in order to avoid charter defaults and a wave of bankruptcies in the industry," he added. Spot iron ore prices extended gains on Friday as strong steel production in China sustained the upward momentum of the steel-making raw material. Earnings for capesizes have fallen by more than 81 percent this year. The Baltic's panamax index gained 0.67 percent to 1,051 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, rising to $8,398. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, has risen 26 points, or about 3 percent, this week. (editing by Jane Baird)