Baltic index turns positive, capesizes support

April 5 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as rates firmed for capesize vessels. The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, rose 2 points or 0.22 percent to 928 points. The Baltic's capesize index climbed 2.17 percent, to 1,507 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up at $6,205, highs not seen since late January. However, earnings are still down more than 77 percent this year. The Baltic's panamax index slid 0.67 percent to 1,036 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes dropping to $8,277. Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen 37 percent this year. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were down at $8,305 and $9,928, respectively. Ship supply is outpacing commodity demand, capping gains for dry bulk freight rates. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, is down more than 47 percent this year. (Repoting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)