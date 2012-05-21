Baltic sea index flat on weak Chinese demand

May 21 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities was flat on Monday, as weak Chinese demand weighed on rates for dry bulk vessels. The overall index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, remained unchanged at 1,141 points. China is the world's biggest consumer of iron ore, coal and other base metals, but recent data has shown the economy cooling more quickly than expected, with industrial output growth slowing sharply in April. Analysts expect the dry bulk segment to face short-term weakness as Chinese buyers are deferring delivery or have defaulted on coal and iron ore deliveries to weather the current slide in steel and raw material costs. "An escalation of deferment of cargoes potentially due to substantially weak demand unlike of post Lunar New year developments in the past, is a negative development for the dry bulk market and is a clear dampener on already depressed market sentiment," RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor said. The main index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, has fallen about 34 percent this year. The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.43 percent to 1,626 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell to $8,841 on lower iron ore demand in China. Some steel mills in China, the world's biggest buyers of iron ore, have delayed delivery of shipments from miners on thin demand and expectations that prices, already at five-month lows, could fall some more. "The situation (in China) is likely to impact the spot buying of iron ore and thus limit upside to Capes," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note. Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. The Baltic's panamax index fell 5 points to 1,269 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes falling to $10,120. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains. However, rates for smaller supramax and handysize vessels were up at $11,637 and $9,630, respectively. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)