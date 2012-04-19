Smaller vessels prop up Baltic sea index

By Soma Das April 19 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, climbed on Thursday as higher rates for smaller vessels countered inactivity in the larger capesize segment. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser climbed 22 points to 1,028 points. "Despite capes being stuck in a rut, the BDI is showing positive tendencies. The lift has been especially helped by panamax/supramax which both are trading above $10,000 a day currently," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said. The Baltic's panamax index gained 63 points or 4.88 percent to 1,354 points, with average daily earnings rising to $10,835. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $8,399 and $10,374, respectively. The Baltic exchange's capesize index remained flat at 1,534 points on muted demand of iron ore, reflecting concerns that slowing demand may curb steel production in top consumer China. Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were at $6,627, on concerns of slowing demand in China. "The Capesize segment was still reeling under the weight of oversupplied markets and activity failing to pick up. Spot fixture activity has remained minimal as the iron ore majors were absent in both the Atlantic and the Pacific basins," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said. Dry bulk freight rates are being pressured by growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand. Analysts predict that further gains in the overall index are likely to be capped if capsize rates fail to improve in the near term, as gains in the smaller segments will be limited due a diminishing grain activity. "Further gains in the BDI could be capped if capesize fails to rebound from the current levels as we see further gains in the smaller segments to be limited as South American grain activity seasonally subsides in the coming months," Morkedal said. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, is down about 41 percent this year. (Editing by William Hardy)