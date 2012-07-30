Waning demand pulls Baltic sea index yet lower

July 30 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Monday for a fifteenth straight day on waning demand for cargoes. The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, lost 18 points or 1.93 percent to 915 points. The capesize index was down 0.74 percent at 1,200 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $98 to $4,642. "The dry bulk market remains in the doldrums as waning demand for imported iron ore in China limits fixing activity," Arctic Securities said in its daily note. However, China rebar futures hit their highest in more than a week on Monday, after dropping for the previous three weeks, while iron ore prices will find support as steelmakers stock up on the key raw material following its 2-1/2 year low struck last week. Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 2.04 percent to 1,010 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, down $171 to $8,054. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 47 percent this year. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)