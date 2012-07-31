FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slump in activity pushes Baltic index down
July 31, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Slump in activity pushes Baltic index down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Tuesday for a sixteenth straight day due to
a slump in activity.
    The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, lost 18 points or 1.97 percent to 897 points.
    The capesize index was down 0.5 percent at 1,194
points. 
    Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $92 at $4,550.
    Tough conditions in the Pacific have been pushing rates down
in the Capesize market, ship broker BRS said in its weekly note.
    Chinese steel futures edged higher on Tuesday as investors
returned to the market cautiously hoping output cuts by steel
mills would help ease swelling inventories, but gains were
capped by expectations that the reduction would be short-lived.
 
    China's small and medium-sized steelmakers are stepping up 
maintenance in an effort to trim production and stem losses 
following a slump in steel prices. The cuts have buoyed hopes 
that the supply overhang would soon ease. 
    A potential firmer iron ore demand in fourth quarter 2012
and cutting of output by steel mills will bode well for the dry
bulk sector, Arctic Securities said in its daily note.
    Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
    The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 2.77
percent to 982 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains, down $217 at $7,837.
    The negative momentum from last week continued as cargo
volumes were insufficient to keep the market buoyant, BRS said.
    "Pacific was a touch more active with fresh coal stems
clearing some of the prompt tonnage. Nevertheless, supply
continued to outstrip demand and rates slipped accordingly."
    The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 48 percent this year.

 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James
Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
