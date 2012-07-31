Slump in activity pushes Baltic index down

July 31 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Tuesday for a sixteenth straight day due to a slump in activity. The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, lost 18 points or 1.97 percent to 897 points. The capesize index was down 0.5 percent at 1,194 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $92 at $4,550. Tough conditions in the Pacific have been pushing rates down in the Capesize market, ship broker BRS said in its weekly note. Chinese steel futures edged higher on Tuesday as investors returned to the market cautiously hoping output cuts by steel mills would help ease swelling inventories, but gains were capped by expectations that the reduction would be short-lived. China's small and medium-sized steelmakers are stepping up maintenance in an effort to trim production and stem losses following a slump in steel prices. The cuts have buoyed hopes that the supply overhang would soon ease. A potential firmer iron ore demand in fourth quarter 2012 and cutting of output by steel mills will bode well for the dry bulk sector, Arctic Securities said in its daily note. Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 2.77 percent to 982 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, down $217 at $7,837. The negative momentum from last week continued as cargo volumes were insufficient to keep the market buoyant, BRS said. "Pacific was a touch more active with fresh coal stems clearing some of the prompt tonnage. Nevertheless, supply continued to outstrip demand and rates slipped accordingly." The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 48 percent this year. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)