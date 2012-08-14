FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower rates for all ships pulls Baltic index down
August 14, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Lower rates for all ships pulls Baltic index down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Naveen Arul
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, used to track rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell further on Tuesday due to excessive shipping
cargoes.
    The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, dropped 14
points to 750 points, or 1.83 percent. The index has fallen 26
days in a row.
    "The dry bulk rate environment declined again last
week..driven largely by the oversupply of tonnage in the current
market," Michael Webber, analyst at Wells Fargo said in a note
to clients.
    The Baltic Exchange's capesize index lost 0.95
percent or 11 points, to reach 1,147 points. 
    The average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, slid
$173 to $3,590. It has fallen almost 87 percent this year.
    Iron ore shipments, a raw material in steel manufacturing,
account for around a third of sea-borne volumes on the larger
capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key
factor for dry freight.
    "Iron ore prices have steadily declined and are rapidly
heading for the $110 per ton-mark with some industry players
indicating further downside still," Arctic Securities analyst
Erik Nikolai Stavseth said.
    Limited buying interest from top consumer China drove spot
iron ore prices to their lowest since December 2009 amid
sluggish Chinese steel demand that is preventing a rebound in
iron ore, even after it has slumped more than 18 percent this
year. 
    Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand and
is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the
coming months.
    Global port congestion increased to 5 percent of the global
fleet last week, driven primarily by an increase in vessels at
anchorage in Chinese ports, Webber said.
    The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 1 point to
803 points. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which
typically transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grain, dropped $11 ending at $6,395.
    Reduced grain exports are hovering above the market in the
smaller segments, Stavseth said.
    The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships,
both fell, to $7,416 and $9,046, respectively.

 (Editing by Nina Chestney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
