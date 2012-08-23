Baltic index up on higher capesize rates

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which measures rates for ships carrying dry commodities, was up on Thursday for the second straight day on higher rates seen in the capesize sector. The overall index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 0.42 percent or 3 points to 715 points. The Baltic Exchange's capesize index climbed 1.1 percent to 1,103 points, a gain of 12 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, grew $82 to $2,801. "Activity in the Capesize market improved yesterday for Australia-China voyages. Brokers reported Rio Tinto on a chartering spree booking vessels at successive higher rates," analyst Herman Hildan of RS Platou Markets said in a note. However, he said average Capesize earnings were still disastrously low, and rates needed to triple before owners could cover operating expenses. Shipments of iron ore, a steel-making raw material, account for about a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Spot iron ore prices hit their lowest since December 2009 and moved closer to $100 a tonne, as Chinese steel mills shunned contracted shipments on expectations that prices of the raw material could fall some more. The Baltic's panamax index fell 3 points or 0.36 percent to 840 points on Thursday. Daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, lost $22 to reach $6,685. The Atlantic market has suffered this week on paucity of fresh cargoes, ship broker Fearnleys said in its weekly note. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the coming months. The average daily earnings for supramax ships were up $123 to $8,831, while those for handysize ships fell $60 to $6,901. The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, has fallen about 59 percent this year. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)