Baltic index down on low shipping activity
#Industrials
August 30, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Baltic index down on low shipping activity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Thursday on a sluggish Pacific and Atlantic
activity.
    The overall index, which reflects daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, lost 1.53 percent to 707 points.
    The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 3.81
percent to 758 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains, down $245 at $6,024.
    Panamax roundtrip rates in both basins fell about 4 percent
on Wednesday to about $5,500 per day with few new cargoes in the
Atlantic and a sluggish market in the Pacific, RS Platou Markets
said in a note.
    Analysts attributed the dip in panamax activity to slower
coal and grain trade.
    The capesize index was down 0.68 percent at 1,169
points.
    Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $46 at $3,250.
    Iron ore prices have fallen to their lowest since 2009. The
price of the steel-making raw material has dropped by a third,
or more than $45 per tonne since July as Chinese steel producers
shunned cargoes amid declining demand. 
    Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
    Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $42 at
$6,724, while that of supramax ships were down $28 at $8,938.

 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James
Jukwey)

