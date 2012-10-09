Baltic index down as capesize rates fall

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Tuesday as a rise in rates for panamax vessels was offset by a drop in capesizes.

The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 0.91 percent to 875 points.

The Baltic’s capesize index fell 4.79 percent to 1,829 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $758 at $10,414.

“The capesizes were driven by lot of iron ore activity in the last two weeks and this is a correction in rates from previous increases,” said George Lazaridis, head of research with Greek shipbroker, Intermodal.

Spot iron ore prices climbed to their highest in almost two months as steel mills from top buyer China snapped up cargoes to replenish stockpiles, encouraged by higher steel prices which also hit their loftiest since August.

Miners were gradually increasing offers of iron ore cargoes in the spot market on Tuesday as more and more Chinese buyers return after last week’s public holiday, although traders say some buyers could soon recoil if prices rise too quickly.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

The panamax index rose 10.05 percent to 712 points, with average daily earnings up $515 at $5,670.

Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain.

“After some weeks of no business, some (panamax) owners had more than two proposals for the same vessel as charterers needed to secure cargoes,” ship broker BRS said in a note.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $13 at $6,518, while those of supramax ships were down $17 at $8,254. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Keiron Henderson)