FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltic index tumbles further over demand worries
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2016 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Baltic index tumbles further over demand worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial commodities, continued its freefall to close at a record low on Tuesday amid concerns over vessel oversupply and global demand shortage.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping dry bulk cargoes including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, fell for the 11th straight session and was down six points, or 1.63 percent, at 363 points.

The index has plunged 115 points or around 24 percent in January.

The capesize, panamax, supramax, and handysize indices also continued their downward spiral and touched their all time lows on Tuesday.

The dry bulk sector has taken a beating from the slowdown in Chinese business at a time when the sector is struggling with huge overcapacity.

The capesize index fell 12 points, or 6.09 percent, to 185 points. Average daily earnings for capesize vessels decreased by $68 to a new record low of $2,662.

Capesizes typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal and have been particularly affected by a fall-off in coal and iron ore demand in China.

The panamax index fell 6 points to 369 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $47 to $2,952. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Katharine Houreld)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.