FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Baltic index rises on strong demand for panamax vessels
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Baltic index rises on strong demand for panamax vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose further on Friday due to strong demand for panamax vessels.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was up 4 points, or 0.57 percent, at 703 points.

The capesize index was down 6 points, or 0.6 percent, at 1,002 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargo such as iron ore and coal, fell $39 to $7,149.

The panamax index was up 13 points, or 1.67 percent, at 792 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargo of about 60,000-70,000 tonnes, increased $96 to $6,327.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 3 points to 647 points and the handysize index gained 2 points to 354 points. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.