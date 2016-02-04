Baltic index continues record fall

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial commodities, slipped to another record low on Thursday on worries about vessel oversupply and slowing global demand.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping dry bulk including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, fell five points or 1.65 percent to 298 points.

The index has yet to register a single session of gains this year, recording new lows in 22 of the 24 sessions.

A slowdown in the Chinese economy, which grew at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century in 2015, and a huge over-capacity in vessels has hit the index hard.

The capesize index fell one point or 0.48 percent to 208 points.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $32 to $2,743.

The panamax index rose five points, or 1.76 percent, to 289 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose $39 to $2,314.

The handysize index fell six points to 197 points, and the supramax index fell nine points to 271 points. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)